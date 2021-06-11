SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Clouds are back this afternoon as a strong upper level disturbance approaches from the Northwest. Skies remain mostly cloudy through this evening, but wet weather will hold off until after midnight.
We saw more sunshine today in the southern part of the state, so highs ranged from middle and upper 70s in Springfield to upper 60s back toward Orange. Tonight, temperatures drop back into the mid-50s with wind becoming calm.
Showers become likely after midnight and will roll through Saturday morning across all of Mass. It looks like rain should exit by 10-11am, then some gradual and partial clearing is expected. So, a cool, damp start will eventually give way to a nicer afternoon and evening with highs reaching the lower to middle 70s.
A touch of humidity Saturday night, but still cool with areas of fog around through Sunday morning. Sunday will be a warmer day with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. A cold front will be approaching by the afternoon and evening, bringing western Mass a chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. That chance, continues through Sunday night and again Monday as the front slowly moves east.
Warm and a bit humid Monday as a cold front slowly pushes eastward through southern New England. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms may be around, but the day won’t be a washout. We become less humid Tuesday, but stay warm with highs back to around 80.
Wet weather chances continue with cold air in the upper levels, but it will be isolated and very spotty Tuesday afternoon and possibly Wednesday. Temperatures turn cooler Wednesday as surface high pressure builds to our west, then we get warmer by the end of next week.
