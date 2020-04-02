SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While it's a dry start to our Thursday a coastal area of low pressure will bring shower chances this afternoon, tonight and into Friday. The good news is drier air moves in for the weekend.
A coastal area of low pressure will pinwheel back toward the southern New England coast. That will bring the chance for some showers later this afternoon. Rain becomes more widespread as we head into tonight. Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle and upper 50s, while lows tonight fall back into the upper 30s to around 40. Rain will linger into Friday morning with the chance for showers continuing through the afternoon before ending later Friday night. Highs on Friday top out in the upper 40s to around 50. We will also deal with breezy conditions today and tomorrow, with winds mainly out of the north/northeast.
By Saturday, the coastal low will have departed and skies will clear out a bit. Our large-scale pattern isn’t changing much, so overall our weather remains seasonable and slightly unsettled. We will see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday along with a lighter breeze, then more clouds return Sunday with an approaching cold front.
Sunday looks mainly dry with more clouds around throughout the day. Ahead of a cold front, temperatures should get into the middle and upper 50s. A few showers are possible with the passing of the cold front Sunday evening through Monday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. Temperatures stay in the 50s to near 60 early next week with high pressure keeping our weather dry.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
