SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was a nearly perfect day yesterday and it's another nice morning! We'll see quite a bit of sunshine, but clouds will build ahead of an approaching cold front. Dry weather should persist through mid-afternoon, allowing high temps to return to the 60s & low 70s for the valley. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will move through western Mass from north to south this afternoon from roughly 2-7pm. Severe storms are not expected, but some heavy downpours may occur.
Showers taper off this evening and high pressure builds in for tomorrow. Tomorrow is looking pleasant with highs in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow night will be chilly with temps dipping into the 30s by Thursday morning.
Thursday is looking mainly dry but mostly cloudy and cool. Showers look to hold off until Thursday night. Temps will top off near 60. Steady rain is possible Thursday night into Friday, then a shower or thunderstorm is possible Friday afternoon and evening with a passing cold front. Showers taper off Friday night as the front heads to the coast.
The weekend is setting up to be a split. Clouds look to give way to sunshine Saturday morning followed by a dry, cool but pleasant day. Mother's Day is looking rather unsettled though. An area of low pressure looks to bring rain back into western Mass during the day, especially in the afternoon. We look to stay unsettled and cool to start next week as well.
