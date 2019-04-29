SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Overall, it was a nice day to start the work week and the sun we saw today might be the most we see all week long. Clouds are already back this evening and light rain is on the way for later tonight.
Dry air in place should hold most of the showers at bay until midnight or so and showers persist through the morning commute. Rainfall amounts should get to a few tenths of an inch in total. Showers taper off during the morning with a sprinkle or two around through Noon. The afternoon looks dry, mostly cloudy and cool with highs in the low to middle 50s. A break or two of sun is possible late.
High pressure to the north will keep things dry Tuesday night through most of Wednesday. A frontal boundary lingers to our south, so clouds will likely stick around most of the day. Rain chances increase again Wednesday evening as another low moves along the front. The low will pass to our south, keeping western Mass on the cool side and highs Thursday barely make it to 50 degrees.
Cool, unsettled weather continues Friday, but right now the day is not looking like a washout. A cold front looks to move through sometime late Friday with showers, then pushes off to our East, finally allowing us to dry out again.
The weekend is looking decent with milder temperatures, especially Saturday-when we finally get back to normal. Still battling the clouds and a slight shower risk for Sunday, but overall the weekend is looking better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.