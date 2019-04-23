SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- ***A River Flood Warning remains in effect for the Connecticut in Hampshire County by the Oxbow in Northampton, Hatfield and Hadley*** The Connecticut is forecast to stay above flood stage through Wednesday.
FORECAST: Sunshine certainly makes a difference this time of year and with plenty of it today, temperatures rose into the lower and middle 70s.
Low pressure remains off shore and another well to our north and west. A cold front back to the west will move through tonight, bringing back rain chances. A few showers are likely later this evening and showers with a rumble of thunder are likely tonight. Rain amounts will stay light and pose no additional flooding concerns on the Connecticut River.
With clouds and showers, temperatures will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s overnight. Clouds will be in the process of decreasing as we kick off our Wednesday and the day is looking fairly nice with good sunshine for the afternoon and scattered clouds. It will be a much cooler day though with highs in the 50s to near 60 along with a gusty west breeze.
High pressure builds into the Northeast on Thursday, giving us a chilly morning with temps near 40 and a beautiful afternoon with sunshine, lighter wind and seasonably mild temps. Clouds build back in Thursday night and rain is on the way for Friday with our next storm. Rain amounts look to end up around an inch to an inch and a half by Friday evening, which could cause river flooding issues to persist.
Our weather pattern remains active with rain chances coming every other day or so. The weekend should begin with us drying out Saturday morning. We should see a pleasant day, but it does look cool with highs in the 50s. Another round of light showers look possible Sunday, then again Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Temperatures do warm back up early next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.