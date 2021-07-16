SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - While the showers and thunderstorms come to an end later this evening, the rainfall threat will be with us through the weekend with another shot of seeing some stronger thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon and evening.
After storms depart this evening it will remain warm and muggy with overnight temps near 70. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some areas of fog around as well, especially in areas that get hit with a storm this afternoon.
Flooding may be a concern heading into the weekend too as a slow-moving front lingers over New England. We may have a spot shower around tomorrow morning, then showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous in the afternoon and evening. The rain and storm threat runs from 2pm to midnight. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western Mass. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties it's in effect from 2pm-11pm Saturday. For Berkshire county it's in effect from 12pm Saturday until 12pm Sunday.
We may also have a batch of rain may come through tomorrow evening with an area of low pressure and some of that rain may be heavy as well. Flash flood watches may be needed.
The threat for showers will continue on Sunday as the front moves to the south coast under mainly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Temps will stay in the 70s on Sunday, but it will remain muggy. Sunshine should return Monday as this system looks to move out, but another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
By late-week, Thursday, there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass coming down from Canada, lets hope!
