SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for all of western Mass until 11pm this evening. Main threats with any storms are the potential for strong, damaging wind gusts and torrential rainfall which could lead to localized flash flooding.
Flooding concerns continue this weekend as a slow-moving front lingers over New England. Showers and thunderstorms will become more numerous as we head through the evening. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for all of Western Mass. For Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties it's in effect until 6am Sunday. For Berkshire county it's in effect from until 12pm Sunday..
The threat for showers will continue on Sunday as the front moves to the south coast under mainly cloudy skies and cooler conditions. Temps will stay in the 70s on Sunday, but it will remain muggy. Sunshine should return Monday as this system looks to move out with just a slight risk for spot showers. Another front approaches from the north with some showers and storms for Tuesday and Wednesday.
By late-week, Thursday, there are signs of a cooler, less humid air mass coming down from Canada, lets hope!
