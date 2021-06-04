SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It's a much milder and muggier start this morning with temperatures and dew points in the 60's. There are a few spotty showers around, but most of the rain will hold off until this afternoon.
Today will remain unsettled ahead of a weakening cold front. We may see a shower or two morning, then a few thunderstorms may develop this afternoon along the weakening front. Heavy rain is likely in any thunderstorms that develop and an isolated strong storm could bring gusty wind over 50mph. This broken line of showers and storms should push through sometime around 2-5pm, exiting by dinnertime.
Skies clear this evening, with only a slightly drier air mass moving in tonight. Temperatures fall into the 50's, however the cooler, drier air doesn't last long. We have a hot and increasingly humid weekend on the way, classic pool weather.
A large ridge of high pressure builds into the Eastern US this weekend, lifting the jet stream to the north, bringing several days of high heat and humidity. Temperatures reach into the upper 80's tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds, then a stretch of 90s are likely from Sunday to Tuesday. Monday looks like the hottest day with highs potentially reaching into the middle 90s. A lot of sunshine is on tap during with the heat along with dew points in the 60's. Heat indices will run in the mid to upper 90's, so be sure to take it easy and stay hydrated.
There may be an isolated storm around both Monday and Tuesday however Wednesday a cold front will bring a better chance for a few storms. This front will bring relief for the end of next week with more seasonable temperatures and lower levels of humidity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.