SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - After two days of setting record low maximum temperatures some milder air is on the way for the 4th of July! Mostly cloudy skies with some drizzle or showers linger through early-mid morning. Overnight lows tonight settle in the low-mid 50s across Western Mass.
Independence Day is looking a little better with a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon as well as temperatures around 70 for the Pioneer Valley. However, the upper low continues chances for spotty showers or a thunderstorm-just more hit or miss. At the beaches, large swells are expected along with dangerous rip currents. It will also be cooler along the coastline.
As the area of low pressure exits toward the Gulf of Maine, a ridge begins to build back into the Northeast after the holiday weekend. Skies are looking partly cloudy Monday with increasing humidity and highs back to around 80. Monday looks to be the pick of the week for now. By Tuesday, temperatures return to the low 90s with a heat index in the high 90s! A cold front will spark late day showers and thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.
The end of the week is still uncertain as we watch for remnants of Elsa, which looks to make landfall in Cuba today and Florida on Tuesday. Our cold front may stall as the remnant low moves off the Carolina coast, which keeps weather in New England rainy Thursday and Friday. Stay tuned.
