SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This morning will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb to near 40 this afternoon with 30s in the hills. An approaching warm front will bring scattered rain and high elevation snow showers into western Mass. this afternoon. Roads in the valley will just be wet, but the hills could see some scattered coatings with a few slippery spots, but this will be very low impact.
Tomorrow will be our pick of the week as we spend the day ahead of a cold front. Milder air takes over and temperatures max out in the 40s-with a few upper 40s possible in the lower valley! Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we could have a a few southwest wind gusts to 20mph. A cold front will come through tomorrow night with more clouds and a quick shower.
Our weather turns dry and cooler to end the week with lots of sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the 30s for highs and teens for lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday looks blustery with some 20-30mph gusts, so it will feel quite cold, however that strong late February sun sure will help!
Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England on Saturday. Right now, this looks like a mainly rain event with highs nearing 40, but it may start as snow at the onset, especially across the high terrain. Sunday, the last day of February, looks to be the better of the two weekend days as we dry out and see moderating temperatures.
