SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It was an icy morning, but conditions continue to improve with temperatures climbing above freezing. Highs will reach near 40 this afternoon with linger clouds and rain showers.
A cold front will swing through this evening, kicking showers east. It will be breezy and chilly tonight with clearing skies. Temperatures will fall into the 20's by morning. A light breeze will drop wind chills into the teens. Tomorrow will be dry and blustery with some sunshine. Highs will top off in the 30's with wind chills in the 20's.
We are still set for some snow Friday morning as low pressure swings our way. The system looks to fast moving and trending farther south and east so snowfall amounts will be on the lighter side for us with higher amounts across eastern Mass. It will line up with Friday morning's commute, and for some of us it will still be a plowable snowfall. The timing looks to be from about 3am to 10am. It will dry out in the afternoon and there will no issues for the evening commute. Greater Springfield will see about 2-4" with 1-3" north and west. Up to 6" of snowfall is possible across parts of eastern Mass.
Expect a bright, breezy and cold start to the weekend with a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday. A minor storm system moves in Sunday that looks to bring a wintry mix and rain back to the area. Long range forecast models are in agreement for an Arctic air mass to arrive early next week with some of the coldest air of the season! Highs on Tuesday may be stuck in the teens with sub-zero temperatures by Wednesday morning.
