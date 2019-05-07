SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers will move through western Mass this evening as a cold front passes by. Showers overall look light, but some isolated downpours and even a rumble of thunder are possible.
Cooler temperatures will follow in behind the cold front and overnight we will drop back to the 40s with clouds partially clearing out. High pressure builds to our north Wednesday, giving us another day of sunshine. Temperatures will stay seasonably cool with highs back to the lower and middle 60s. A light northerly breeze will add a bit of coolness to the day.
High pressure remains in control Wednesday night, allowing for temps to cool quickly. Clouds to our west should start drifting in after midnight, but if we keep mostly clear conditions, temps could dip to the middle 30s. Frost is still looking unlikely, but it’s something to be aware of.
A warm front will approach New England Thursday, but high pressure hangs tough-keeping rain to our west. Thursday is looking like a dry day with some sun and a good deal of high clouds. Expect a cool end to the week with highs in the low 60s. Showers should creep in Thursday night and rain will linger most of the day Friday. There is also a risk for embedded thunderstorms Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front.
Showers should end before sunrise Saturday-which looks to end up being a decent weather day. Clouds linger for a while with some breaks of sun in the afternoon and temps get back to the middle 60s. Mother’s Day should begin dry, but showers are looking possible by the afternoon and will last through midday Monday with our next storm. Temps turn unseasonably cool Sunday and Monday as a trough moves over New England and highs get stuck in the 50s.
