SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's cloudy but dry this morning as a warm front pushes through. Temperatures are in the 50s now and with some breaks of sunshine later this morning into the afternoon readings will top off near 70.
A cold front will approach later today with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe storms will move through New York and Pennsylvania today but will weaken as they move into western Mass. However an isolated severe storm may hold together with damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado the main threat. The most likely place for this occur would be in Berkshire County.
We dry out tonight as the cold front pushes east. We turn breezy tomorrow as high pressure builds to our northwest. It will be a dry, seasonable end to the week and start to the Memorial Day Weekend with highs in the low 70s both Friday and Saturday. Most of Saturday will be dry with increasing clouds through the afternoon. A cold front will bring another round of showers but not until Saturday night.
Showers exit early Sunday morning and the day overall is looking dry and warm. Highs Sunday should top off around 80 with a mix of sun and clouds. A ridge of high pressure should keep our weather dry and warm for Memorial Day as well. So overall the weekend is looking good!
