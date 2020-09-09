SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- High clouds around this afternoon with warm temperatures in the low 80s for many. It’s also another humid day with rising dew points expected later tonight and Thursday ahead of an approaching cold front.
Our weather remains rain-free this evening with lingering clouds and muggy conditions. Temperatures fall back to the middle and upper 60s overnight with a few showers possible after midnight.
A cold front will be moving across New England on Thursday, giving us a chance for some much-needed rainfall. Scattered showers begin in the morning, then will be on and off throughout the day. Thunderstorm chances increase in the afternoon, but nothing severe is expected. Heavy rainfall is possible with dew points up around 70 and that could cause some localized street flooding. Temperatures top off in the middle to upper 70s with a tropical feel to the air.
Our cold front exits Thursday night, bringing an end to showers and storms from northwest to southeast by midnight or so. High pressure begins building in, allowing for skies to clear out Friday morning. Dew points and temperatures drop into the upper 50s by Friday morning and dew points continue to drop throughout the day. Friday looks a bit breezy with good sunshine and highs in the 70s.
High pressure moves overhead Saturday, giving us a fall feel to start the weekend. Early morning temperatures look to dip into the 40s, then we climb back to the low 70s in the afternoon. A perfect outdoor day! However, our weekend is 50/50 with showers returning Sunday afternoon and night. Another soaking rain is possible, which is great news for the valley. Behind a cold front, we clear out and dry out with another taste of fall to kick off back to school week.
