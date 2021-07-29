SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Showers and downpours will become more widespread this afternoon. There may be a thunderstorm or two as well, most likely none severe. A batch of steadier downpours and thunder may move in for this evening as a wave of low pressure moves through with the biggest concern minor flooding. There may be an embedded thunderstorm tonight, but the bulk of the severe weather looks to stay to our south.
The Storm Prediction Center places areas south of the Mass Pike under a "Marginal" threat for severe storms later today (1 on the severe scale to 5)
Rain tapers off overnight, but a few spotty showers may linger tomorrow morning as a cold front moves through. We keep a muggy feel through the morning, then a rush of drier, cooler air rolls into western Mass. Dew points fall throughout the day with a northwest breeze gusting between 20-30mph. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 70's as dew points crash into the 40's, followed by temps crashing into the 40s tomorrow night! (The record low at Westover A.R.B. is 45 set in 1964)
The weekend starts with a cool, crisp feel in the air-preview of early fall! Temperatures rise into the 70s Saturday after under a mostly sunny sky and very low humidity. A beautiful day on tap with a continued breeze. You may need a jacket early Saturday and during the evening as we quickly cool off.
Saturday night will be cool and dry, another great night for sleeping. Our next round of rain comes in Sunday afternoon or evening with a warm and cold front approaching, increasing humidity. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through.
After showers and storms exit Sunday night, we look dry and comfortable to kick off the week with highs in the 70s to near 80 Monday and Tuesday. Moisture off shore Tuesday and Wednesday will need to be watched as a coastal storm develops.
