Low pressure approaching from the west will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to western Mass tonight. This evening, temps remain warm and humidity continues to climb. Showers are more likely after 8pm with some thunderstorms possible through midnight or 1am. Heavy downpours could lead to some areas of street flooding and in a few storms, gusty wind or small hail could occur-but our severe threat remains low.
Showers continue overnight with occasional downpours and some thunder possible. It will be a warm, muggy night with lows in the 60s. Showers and thunderstorms remain possible through the morning commute Thursday, which could jam things up a bit during the rush.
Shower chances continue into the early afternoon with a thunderstorm still possible, but wet weather will be turning spottier and gradually tapers off. Drier air will be working in Thursday afternoon with lowering humidity and clearing skies. By the evening, conditions are looking nice.
We go into a stretch of dry, sunny days from Friday to Sunday as surface high pressure builds into the Northeast. Light winds are expected along with abundant sunshine Friday and Saturday with highs around 80. At night, we cool off nicely and temps should dip into the low 50s. By Sunday, some high, thin clouds will be building, but it will still be a nice day with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Clouds build Monday ahead of our next system. Most of the day is looking dry, but increasingly humid and cloudy. Showers should hold off until the end of the day. Periods of rain looking likely Monday night through Tuesday evening. It will be mild and muggy with the potential for heavy downpours. Rain ends Tuesday night and drier, more pleasant weather returns Wednesday.
