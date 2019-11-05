SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's not as cold or bright this morning compared to yesterday but we are only expecting a few showers around mid-day today. The best chance of picking up some rain will be between 10am - 3pm. Rain totals will likely be less than two-tenths of an inch. So rain totals will be on the light side.
Expect rather mild temperatures with highs in the middle to upper 50s along with a light southerly breeze. Showers taper off by the evening and skies will gradually clear out.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and seasonable with highs in the lower 50's, seasonable.
We continue to monitor our snow THREAT for Thursday night. It looks as though the system may track a bit further north and not strength until it is to our east, in the Gulf of Maine which means our snow chances are lower.
Thursday will start bright and dry but clouds increasing during the day as moisture streams east from the Ohio River Valley. Temperatures will reach into the lower 50s. Light rain will develop Thursday evening then continue through the first half of the night. Cold air will slowly drain in on the back side of this system but the moisture will mostly likely be over before we see any snow in the valley. The hills will be a touch colder and these areas have the greatest chance of ending as snow late Thursday night. This is where a minor accumulation is possible. (an inch or two)
As the storm strengthens and moves away on Friday the coldest air of the season will come rushing in on gusty Northwesterly winds. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 30's and it will feel like it's in the 20s with the wind. As the wind settles down Friday night temperatures will plummet into the teens by Saturday morning. The record low for Saturday (November 9th) is 15. We will be close to it by morning.
Cold, Canadian high pressure will keep us sunny Saturday, but feeling more like December with highs in the 30s. Temperatures rebound a bit for Sunday with highs back to the 40s, but we turn breezy ahead of our next front, which may bring some rain and snow showers for Veterans Day.
