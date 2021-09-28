SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's a much warmer start out there this morning with temperatures in the 60's. There's even a bit of mugginess in the air with dew points in the 50's. Skies are mostly cloudy and a few spotty showers are moving through as well. A cold front sweeps through later in the day and out ahead of the front showers chances will go up later this morning. There may be an isolated thunderstorm, but severe storms are not expected. The best chances for heavier rain and severe weather will stay to out south. Rainfall amounts should be light with most seeing a few hundredths to a few tenths of an inch.
A cooler, drier air mass will move in behind the cold front tonight and will linger through the weekend. Temperatures by morning will be down into the lower 40's. Highs only make it back into the 60's despite some sunshine. The cooler temperatures will be the story as close out September and start October.
An upper level low will keep scattered clouds around tomorrow and Thursday with a low risk for a shower tomorrow night and Thursday. Highs on Thursday will be only near 60, it certainly will be jacket weather.
The upper levels low will move out for Friday when we'll go back to full sunshine. Both Friday and Saturday looks to be sunny and cool with morning lows into the upper 30's with daytime highs in the middle 60's. Classic October weather! Sunday still looks dry and a bit milder with highs nearing 70. Showers may move in late in the day.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
