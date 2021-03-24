SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Skies remain overcast this afternoon with light rain and showers moving in as a coastal low passes to our south. Rain amounts look to end up around a quarter inch of less with showers ending well before sunrise. Patchy fog and a light southeast breeze tonight, becoming calm late.
Temperatures only fall into the 40s overnight as clouds and fog linger through sunrise. Low clouds will gradually clear out, allowing for abundant sunshine by the afternoon. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs soaring into the lower and middle 70s! We may take a run at the record high of 75 in Springfield! Breezes remain light out of the southwest.
Clouds move back in Thursday night ahead of an approaching warm front and scattered showers and a few downpours move through overnight and Friday morning.
Some partial clearing is possible Friday ahead of a cold front, but a shower or two remains possible. It will be another warm day with highs nearing 70, but we also get a very gusty breeze. Wind may gust over 40mph at times Friday afternoon and evening and dew points may near 60 before our cold front passes through.
Our weekend will stay breezy and cooler with highs returning to the 50s Saturday, then 40s Sunday. It looks like a 50-50 weekend weather wise with sunshine Saturday, then our next round of showers moves in Sunday. This next storm will likely bring in a gustier breeze Sunday afternoon through Monday along with another shot of cool air. Snow chances are looking rather low with showers ending Sunday evening before the colder air arrives. Temperatures rebound through mid-week.
