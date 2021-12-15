SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Showers continue to move into western Mass ahead of an approaching warm front. Most in the valley will see rain, however, some short-lived snow or sleet is falling in the northern hills. Even in the high terrain, snow will go over to rain showers this evening. With ground temperatures above freezing, there won’t be any travel concerns.
Showers continue tonight with temperatures rising through sunrise. Many hit low temps in the 30s to near 40 around midnight, then temperatures climb to around 50 by sunrise. Showers will taper off around sunrise as well with most seeing a tenth to quarter inch of rain.
Showers exit by morning and early clouds will gradually give way to sunshine by the afternoon. Breezy with near record-warm temperatures Thursday! Highs climb into the upper 50s and low 60s with a healthy breeze out of the south-southwest. A cold front comes through Thursday night with a spot shower.
Mild temperatures linger to end the week with skies turning mostly sunny Friday and highs hitting upper 40s to low 50s for the valley and lower to middle 40s in the Berkshires. Colder air will be building in Friday night as high pressure builds to our north. At the same time, low pressure will be moving toward the Northeast with our next round of wet weather.
Wet weather begins Saturday mid-day/afternoon, likely as snow. However, warmer air should build into the mid-levels of the atmosphere, changing snow to a wintry mix and even rain through the valley. Travel concerns Saturday afternoon and night as snow, sleet and freezing rain remain likely in the hills and northern valley. The lower valley may also be slick if we don’t’ go over to all rain. Something to monitor. Dry weather returns Sunday and Monday, but it also gets much colder!
