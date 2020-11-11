SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We broke another record high today, reaching the low 70s in Springfield and beating the previous record of 66 set back in 2002. This will be the final day in our record warm stretch (total of 6 days!) as cooler weather returns.
Rain will continue this evening, then taper to showers after midnight as a cold front swings through. Wind should lighten and shift to the northwest behind the front and temperatures slip back to the 40s in the hill towns to low 50s in the valley. Skies remain cloudy through sunrise.
The departing cold front slows Thursday and lingers near the coast. Clouds should linger most of the day with some partial clearing possible in the Rt. 2 corridor area. Showers remain possible, but mainly south of the Mass Pike. Cooler air builds in with highs staying in the 50s along with a light northwest breeze.
With a stalled front nearby, our weather remains unsettled through the end of the week. A few showers are possible Friday as a weak wave of low pressure moves along that boundary. Minus some light showers during the day, we will be much cooler with highs in the middle to upper 40s under mostly cloudy skies.
Our weekend begins dry and sunny as high pressure takes over. Highs Saturday should be close to normal with many around 50 in the afternoon. It also looks a bit brisk with winds out of the northwest gusting to 20mph at times. We get cold Saturday night with lows falling into the 20s as wind lightens. High pressure then moves offshore Sunday, which will allow for a slightly milder day as wind shifts back out of the south. Clouds increase ahead of a strong cold front and showers are possible by Sunday evening and night.
Our weather pattern shifts next week as a large trough builds into the Northeastern US, bringing a stretch of cooler weather for a few days. A cold front will clear western Mass Monday afternoon, bringing an end to any morning showers and allowing skies to partially clear. Colder air dives in behind the front and highs look to struggle to reach 40 on Tuesday and Wednesday. Occasional snow showers and squalls are looking possible Tuesday.
(3) comments
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Hey Panzer9811, how you been??? I just got on this article and it's posted Updated 19 min ago | Posted on May 8, 2020....how the heck did you post on this story in Feb????
If you read this how's your family doing? we all good down here in New Orleans
How you been Panzer?
