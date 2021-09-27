SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We saw some rain earlier today as an upper level disturbance passed across New England. However, the rest of our day is looking dry and pleasant with sun and clouds.
Skies remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s. A cold front will approach western Mass early Tuesday, giving us a cloudy start to the day.
Tuesday will be seasonable and unsettled with spotty to scattered showers with a passing cold front. Skies look mostly cloudy with a slight bump up in humidity and highs on either side of 70 degrees. Rainfall should be on the light side with only a few hundredths to a tenth of an inch or so. Heavier rain and storms are more likely farther south along I95 later in the afternoon. Most of the showers for western Mass look to be in the morning to early afternoon.
Behind our departing cold front will come a shot of fall air. We trend cool and very dry over the next several days with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 30s by the end of the week! Surface high pressure will help give us quiet weather with sunshine and clouds along with a cool northwesterly flow.
In the upper levels, an area of low pressure will swing over New England, keeping temperatures below normal from Wednesday into the weekend. A few showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday as energy rotates around the low, but overall this pattern will be mainly dry.
(2) comments
Ohhhh Henry ! Yawn......
Don't worry this global warming usually backs off in the fall.
