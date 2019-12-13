SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Showers and light rain will move in this afternoon but temperatures will be slow to come up with readings in the low to mid-30s, leading to icy spots. Untreated roads, sidewalks and drive ways may become slick so use extra caution. With the threat of freezing rain The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 1PM to 10PM for all of Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties.
Later this evening a steady rain moves in as temperatures creep up so any freezing rain will change to plain rain everywhere. Rain will be heavy at times into tomorrow morning.
We will wake up to a soaking rain tomorrow morning that may be heavy at times. Temperatures will be climbing through the 40's, which will allow for a lot of snow melt. This, on top of 1-2 inches of rain may cause localized flooding, especially streets and in areas of poor drainage. It will be a cloudy, foggy day as warmer temps linger over the lingering snow pack. Temps could come up into the 50's later tomorrow. Rain becomes lighter tomorrow afternoon, but showers will continue. A rain or snow shower may linger into Sunday morning with temperatures cooling back but staying above freezing.
Gusty wind kicks up Sunday as low pressure continues to strengthen to our north. Snow showers are likely in the Berkshires, but the valley looks mainly dry with a few flurries possible. Northwest wind may gust to 40mph at times, especially in the hills. Our weather stays dry Sunday evening and Monday, but colder with highs back to near freezing to start the week.
Our next storm looks to affect western Mass by Monday evening or night. This storm looks more wintry than wet, with a good chance for snow Monday evening or night then possibly changing to a mix by Tuesday morning. Things may taper to spotty rain showers during the morning. Hazardous travel conditions are looking likely for Monday evening into Tuesday Morning. Lets plan on a couple of inches with the bulk of it falling Monday evening or night.
