SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Multiple warnings and advisories are up for western Mass with the incoming storm.
An Ice Storm Warning is up for Berkshire County as well as western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for the potential for significant icing.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for a wintry mix on the departure of this system.
Rain is falling throughout western Mass, and in some areas, it's freezing upon contact. This has been the biggest concern for this storm -- the freezing rain threat. Elevations of 600ft or higher are especially at risk for the icing to occur. Keep in mind that it only takes about 0.2" of ice accretion to cause power outages.
Temperatures linger in the mid-30s for the Connecticut River valley, so the icing threat is minimal.
Into the late afternoon, colder air begins to drain in, leading to a transition from rain to wintry mix and snow.
Any snow accumulations will be light -- 1-3" into early Tuesday morning.
While most of the day for Tuesday will be dry, there may be some snow squalls in the evening that will need to be watch. Mainly dry for all the First Night celebrations.
Dry weather returns for New Year’s Day with highs returning to around 40.
