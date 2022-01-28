SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Winter Storm Warning continues for Hampden, Hampshire and eastern/central Franklin County through late Saturday night…
A Winter Weather Advisory continues for Berkshire County and western Franklin County through late Saturday night…
Snow continues to move up out of the south overnight as low pressure off the Southeast coast continues to strengthen and move north. This nor’easter will bomb out, meaning a rapid intensification will occur. Because the storm is so powerful, snow will likely fall heavy at times for the mid-Atlantic and New England Saturday. Wind will also be a big issue for the coast with gusts reaching 60-70mph out toward the Cape. Blizzard Warnings and forecasts up to 2-3 feet of snow are possible near the I95 corridor!
For western Mass, snow falls light to moderate overnight, accumulating steadily as temperatures hover in the 20s. Snow will become heavy at times Saturday, especially in the afternoon as the storm moves past Nantucket. A few narrow bands of intense snow are likely to set up and could bring 3-4” of snow an hour. These bands are most likely east of us, however, we could see one set up somewhere in the valley. Either way, expect dangerous travel and reduced visibility. At times, whiteout conditions could occur as northerly wind gusts max out at 30-45mph.
Temperatures max out Saturday morning and fall through the teens throughout the day. Wind chills likely hover close to and even below 0 at times, so be sure to layer up when working on snow cleanup. Also be sure to limit outdoor time for kids and pets due to the cold and wind.
Snow lightens and tapers off from west to east Saturday evening and night. Snow totals end up around 6-12 inches for much of the valley and hills of Hampshire and Hampden Counties. Farther west in the Berkshires, 3-6 inches is more likely. The highest amounts look to be east of I91 and especially eastern Hampden County, where 12-18 inches may fall.
Wind gusts get lighter Saturday night, but we do remain brisk through Sunday. Sunshine will be out in full force Sunday into early next week as high pressure builds, but we remain cold.
Temperatures climb back above freezing by Tuesday afternoon as wind shifts out of the southwest. Milder, but unsettled weather is on tap mid to late week with temps in the 40s to near 50 Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a cold front. The front should bring rain showers Thursday into Friday morning, then we turn sharply colder by Friday afternoon.
