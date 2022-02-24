SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings begin at midnight for all of western Mass and last through Friday night for significant snowfall…
The quiet before the storm today, though quite cold, especially compared to yesterday! At times, the temperature this afternoon has been near 40 degrees colder than just 24 hours ago!
Any clearing this evening will be short lived and clouds take over again for tonight. Temperatures fall into the 20s and linger there through sunrise. Snow gets started after midnight, likely around 2-3am and will spread from southwest to northeast quickly. Snowfall rates increase to 1-2 inches an hour at times through the Friday morning commute, making for dangerous travel. By 8am, many will have 4-7 inches of snow on the ground with accumulation ongoing.
A mid-level warm layer will move northward Friday morning, possibly arriving to western Mass around 8-10am. This warm layer will cause snow to change to sleet, starting south of the Mass Pike first, then possibly move as far north as the Rt. 2 corridor by Noon. An earlier arrival of sleet would keep snow totals lower than forecast, which remains the biggest uncertainty with this storm. Most in western Mass see 8-12” of snow with 6-8” possible south of the Mass Pike due to sleet arriving early. Steady wintry precip tapers off by the mid-afternoon, but snow showers may linger into the evening.
Gusty breezes and colder air builds Friday night with clearing skies into Saturday.
A cold, dry weekend on the way with good sunshine thanks to high pressure. Wind ramps up Sunday with a passing front and a spot snow shower is possible, but most remain dry. Another shot of cold air builds behind that front for Monday, which will feature highs in the 20s for the final day of February! Temperatures slowly moderate through mid-week with mainly dry weather.
