SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This afternoon will remain mostly cloudy and cool. However, drier air will slowly move causing skies to brighten, and maybe even a little sunshine. Temperatures will stay mainly in the 50's with highs near 60.
Skies will finally clear out overnight with temperatures down into the 30's. There may be some areas of patchy fog.
The remainder of the week looks mainly dry and cool with no big storms indicated. There may be some cloudiness from time to time, and a few spot showers through the workweek, but at this point that is about it.
Tomorrow will be cool and pleasant with highs in the lower 60's. An upper level disturbance will bring some afternoon clouds with the chance of a spot shower here and there. It will turn breezy late tomorrow into Wednesday with another pocket of cool air settling over the Northeast.
Wednesday will be breezy, cool and mainly dry, a shower can't be ruled out with temperatures staying on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid-60's.
Thursday and Friday both look nice. Thursday may end up being the pick of the week with full sunshine, a light breeze and a high near 70. Friday looks nice too, it just may feature a few more clouds, but highs should be back near 70.
The weekend is looking seasonable and a bit unsettled, but no washouts with some sunshine. High temperatures look to be around 70 with overnight lows i the lower 40s, pretty comfortable stuff.
