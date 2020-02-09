SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We've seen lots of clouds and some snow flurries/snow showers this afternoon. There's a better chance for us to see a wintry mix for the Monday morning commute.
Skies remain cloudy tonight and it will not be as cold as it was last night as lows fall back into the upper 20s to around 30.
As we head toward dawn tomorrow, a wintry mix will begin to work into western Mass. Here in the lower valley it's looking like mainly rain showers with the best chance for seeing some wintry precipitation towards Franklin county, the east slopes of the Berkshires and into Berkshire county. We may see a break in the precipitation late morning into early afternoon but there still could be some rain showers later in the afternoon. Highs tomorrow top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
We could see some coatings in Franklin county, along the east slopes of the Berkshires into southern Berkshire county. Some of the higher elevations in northern Berkshire county and western Franklin and northwest Hampshire county could pick up 1-3" of snow.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled next week with several weak storms passing by. The next chance for wet weather is on Tuesday with just light snow showers or a light mix. Wednesday looks mainly dry with some sunshine, then another storm moves in Thursday afternoon with a wintry mix that may linger into Friday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.