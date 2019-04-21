SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- After some showers this morning we managed to dry out this afternoon with a few breaks of sun. While skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight into tomorrow morning shower chances will return by tomorrow afternoon
There still could be a sprinkle or light shower this evening, otherwise skies will remain mostly cloudy and it will be slightly cooler than last night as lows fall back into the upper 40s.
Our weather remains unsettled for the start of the work week. We start out with mainly cloudy skies tomorrow morning. As we head through the afternoon an area of low pressure will lift north and bring the chance from showers from east to west. Highs tomorrow will top out in the middle and upper 60s. Showers will linger tomorrow night into early Tuesday morning but we should see some sun Tuesday afternoon. Highs on Tuesday could top out near 70.
