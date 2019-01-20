SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until 4-7pm this afternoon. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for Berkshire county and western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties from 6 pm this evening until 7 pm Monday evening. For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9 pm tonight until noon Monday.
Snow fall reports are averaging between 5-10" across western Mass.
Snow reports:
Plainfield 10", Greenfield 9", Deerfield 8", Easthampton 8", Agawam 7, Springfield 6" Longmeadow 6", Hampden 5".
The snow changed to sleet overnight and for most of the morning we've seen sleet (ice pellets) coming down at varying rates of intensity. Freezing rain is mixing in as well and could lead to extremely dangerous road conditions and may also lead to some isolated power outages. Dense air continues to drain in at the lower levels and will keep temperatures well below freezing this afternoon. In fact, temperatures have fallen into the teens across the area and with the wind it feels like it is in the single digits!
Sleet,freezing rain and even some snow flakes will come to an end by mid afternoon as temperatures briefly reach into the 20's but then plummet tonight.
Brutal cold air will come in on the backside of this departing storm and temperatures will take a significant tumble overnight. Temps bottom out around 0 by tomorrow morning with wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. Tomorrow will be dry and very cold with highs in the single digits with a continued gusty wind. Temps should fall below 0 tomorrow night into Tuesday, then highs get back to the 20s Tuesday afternoon. Another storm mid-week will bring a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday. The details are still yet to be determined.
