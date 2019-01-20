SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for all of Western Massachusetts until 4-7pm Sunday. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect for Berkshire county and western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties from 6 pm this evening until 7 pm Monday evening. For eastern Hampden, eastern Hampshire and eastern Franklin counties a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 9 pm tonight until noon Monday.
Snow fall reports so far are averaging between 5-9". The snow is coming to an end as much of western mass transitions to sleet and freezing rain Sleet will likely reach all the way into the Berkshires and upper valley with a few inches accumulating on top of snow-bringing storm totals down. Freezing rain looks to be more of a concern in the lower valley now, with a quarter to half inch possible, which may cause numerous power outages.
Any mixing will change back to snow showers around Noon and snow should taper off in the late afternoon.
Brutal cold air will come in on the backside of this departing storm and temperatures will take a significant tumble Sunday evening. Temps bottom out around 0 Sunday night with wind chills of -15 to -25 possible. Monday will be dry and very cold with highs in the single digits with a continued gusty wind. Temps should fall below 0 Monday night into Tuesday, then highs get back to the 20s Tuesday afternoon. Another storm mid-week will bring a rain/snow mix for Wednesday and Thursday.
