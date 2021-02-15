SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A spotty and light wintry mix of snow, sleet & freezing rain will continue off and on through the evening. This precip may lead to slippery roads or walkways in spots as temperatures hover in the upper 20s. Travel won’t be too bad this evening, but as the night wears on, conditions should gradually worsen.
Winter Weather Advisories begin at 7pm through Tuesday morning for all of western Mass for minor snow and sleet accumulation along with ice accretion.
AMOUNTS: Heavier, steadier precipitation moves in around and after midnight. Only minor snow and sleet amounts are expected with an inch or less in most spots with up to 2 inches possible north of Rt. 2. Everyone sees a change to freezing rain, which will lead to icing and our biggest impacts. Ice amounts will end up at a glaze to 0.2” in the lower valley, and up to 0.3” in the hills and Berkshires. This ice may lead to hazardous travel conditions along with the threat for isolated to scattered power outages.
There is a chance that the CT River valley will change to plain rain as temperatures climb overnight, this would greatly lessen the impact to the morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 30s for everyone through Tuesday morning, keeping hazardous travel short-lived for many. The hills will have icy conditions the longest. Skies remain mostly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with a spot shower here and there.
We get a break in the weather Wednesday, but expect a breezy, chilly day with highs in the 20s. We will see good sunshine though.
Our next storm will approach southern New England Thursday, bringing snow to the area first, by Thursday afternoon and evening. The track of the low will determine how long we stay all snow, but there should be some minor to moderate accumulation before a change to a wintry mix overnight and Friday morning. Another hazardous travel concern.
Temperatures stay chilly to start the weekend with some scattered flurries and a gusty breeze Saturday. Sunday is looking slightly milder, but also brighter with sunny skies thanks to building high pressure. Our next storm system looks to arrive Monday as a rain/snow mix for now.
