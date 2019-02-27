SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories continue through 7am Thursday morning for western Mass.
Light snow will continue through the evening commute, causing roads to become slick. Snow will accumulate through about 4am Thursday morning and many will end up between 3 and 5 inches. This will be a fluffy snow as temperatures remain in the 20s to teens overnight with no mid-level warming. It will be a quiet, peaceful snowfall with wind staying light and variable-a nice change from recent events and storms.
Snow tapers off Thursday morning, but untreated roads will be tough to travel on. Expect a longer morning commute. Skies turn partly cloudy and temperatures climb back to the lower and middle 30s with a light northerly breeze. A snow shower or flurries may be around, but most of the day looks dry. Some patchy black ice will be possible Thursday night as temps drop back to the teens.
A ridge of high pressure will allow for more seasonable temps Friday and this weekend. Our weather remains unsettled though and we are tracking two systems that need watching.
A low will pass nearby to our south on Saturday and Saturday night. For now, it looks like rain and snow showers are possible later in the day, with little impact. However, there are hints that this storm tracks a bit closer and brings rain that changes to accumulating snow-it’s possible, but still iffy at this point. The next low takes a similar path and looks a bit stronger Sunday evening into Monday. This storm looks to bring a snow to rain event that could cause travel issues Sunday.
Bottom line, be prepared for potential travel issues late Saturday and late Sunday and stay tuned to the forecast. Behind these systems, unseasonably cold air moves back in with highs in the 20s Tuesday and Wednesday and overnight temps back to the single digits.
