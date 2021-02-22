SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Precip has ended across western Mass, with areas in the hills and Berkshires picking up around 2-4 inches of snow. The valley saw less accumulation with most around an inch or less.
Temperatures are slowly falling below freezing tonight, allowing slush and ponding water to freeze. Black ice is a travel concern through the morning. Some patchy fog has also developed in spots, which could add to the slippery conditions. Temperatures end up in the middle to upper 20s through morning with partly cloudy skies.
Tuesday begins dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures climb to near 40 in the valley with 30s in the hills and an approaching warm front will bring scattered rain and high elevation snow showers by the afternoon. We won’t see much for wet weather, so not much of an impact to the day.
Wednesday will be our pick of the week as we spend the day ahead of a cold front. Milder air takes over and temperatures max out in the 40s-with a few upper 40s possible in the lower valley! Skies look partly to mostly cloudy and we could have a a few southwest wind gusts hit 20mph. A cold front will come through Wednesday night with more clouds and a shower.
Our weather turns dry and cooler to end the week with good sunshine both Thursday and Friday. Temperatures return to the 30s for highs and teens for lows both Thursday and Friday nights. Thursday looks blustery with some 20-30mph gusts, so it will feel quite cold.
Our next storm system looks to impact southern New England on Saturday. Right now, this looks like a mainly rain event with highs nearing 40, but some snow may mix in across the high terrain. We remain unsettled into early next week.
