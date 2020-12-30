SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The first of three storm systems to impact western mass over the next few days will arrive tonight. Winter Weather Advisories are up through Thursday morning for Berkshire County as well as the hills of western Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties.
Wet and wintry weather arrives in the hills this evening and rain moves into the valley closer to midnight. Rain continues overnight and ends Thursday morning not long after sunrise. In the hills, an inch or less of snow and a glaze of ice is expected.
Thursday will be a mainly dry day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures end up in the upper 30s to low 40s. Skies will gradually clear out in the evening and temperatures fall into the middle and upper 20s as we ring in the New Year.
Our weather will be quiet New Year’s Day with sunshine in the morning and increasing clouds in the afternoon. Low pressure moving in from the southwest will bring snow into western Mass Friday night after 8pm. Snow may accumulate to an inch or two before changing over to freezing rain. Freezing rain will persist through Saturday morning in the hill towns, possibly accumulating to over a quarter inch in spots. While isolated power outages can’t be ruled out, at this point, travel is the bigger concern through Saturday morning. The valley may see a glaze to a tenth of an inch of ice before going over to rain early Saturday. Saturday afternoon will dry out with highs hitting 40s for most.
Clouds linger over the weekend and long range forecast models are showing a coastal low passing by later Sunday and Sunday night. This storm looks to stay far enough offshore to bring us light precipitation, but cold air will be hard to come by. Some light snow or a rain/snow mix is looking possible with only minor impacts to western Mass. We go back to dry, seasonable weather for Tuesday and Wednesday.
