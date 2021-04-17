SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - No snow today with whatever did fall starting to melt as high were in the 50s for most. Not the best of Saturdays unfortunately with lots of clouds, a bit of a breeze, and some sprinkles from time to time. That said, I expect a bit more sun and slightly warmer temps for Sunday with still a shot at a spot shower in a few towns as the pesky low pressure system will be stubborn leave.
As the low pressure departs, it allows for a gradual warm up and drier weather with increasing sunshine. A ridge of high pressure keeps us mainly dry and quiet through the start of the upcoming week. By Monday we're back in the 60s and by Tuesday, nearing 70 although it will be on the breezy side.
Although spot shower activity cant be completely ruled out for the next few days, our next chance at any impactful precipitation holds off until Wednesday. A cold front looks to swing through with showers likely with an outside chance for a thunderstorm Wednesday afternoon and evening, then as colder air rushes in, some high elevation snow showers *may* be seen overnight Wednesday. We stay chilly and windy Thursday and look milder but breezy to end the week.
As we take a peak to next weekend's forecast, as of now Saturday looks sunny and mild with the potential for a storm on Sunday.
