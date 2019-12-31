SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- What an incredible storm over the last 36 hours. From late Sunday to early Tuesday, everything from rain, freezing rain, sleet, snow, hail, and multiple thunderstorms were seen in western Mass.
The precipitation is ending, leaving western Mass with some partial clearing into the late morning and afternoon.
Still, significant icing is still be reported on untreated surfaces like side roads, sidewalks, and driveways.
The Winter Weather Advisory that had been in effect for Franklin, Hampshire, and Hampden County was allowed to expire at 7am, but continues for Berkshire County until late morning.
The last day of 2019 will be mainly dry with any rain or snow ending early. There may be a few breaks in the clouds, allowing the sun to peek through.
A few snow showers will come through with an upper level wave Tuesday evening. Some snow showers may put down a quick half inch of snow in the hills. Roads could be slippery for travel to New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Sunshine improves for Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable temps. The next storm looks to bring mainly rain for the end of the week into the weekend. Temperatures will gradually rise into the mid-40s by Friday and near 50 for Saturday.
