SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Our dynamic winter storm is bringing a bit of everything to western Mass, including a few thunderstorms! Ice has been the biggest severe weather concern, occurring in the hill towns and Berkshires with many at and over a half inch of ice. Significant power outages occurring there along with tree and power line damage.
An Ice Storm Warning is up for Berkshire County as well as western Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for the potential for significant icing.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for central and eastern parts of Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties until 7am Tuesday for a wintry mix on the departure of this system.
The valley has seen rain and sleet today with temperatures hovering in the middle 30s. Tonight, sleet should continue to mix in on occasion, then we go back to rain. An additional 1” of snow and sleet is possible.
The hills will see a change from freezing rain to more of a mix and even snow. An additional 0.2-0.3” of ice and 1-2” of snow is possible. All warnings and advisories are set to expire at 7am Tuesday morning as precipitation comes to an end.
Tuesday will be a mainly dry day with precip ending early in the morning. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a break of sun here and there and high temperatures in the 30s to near 40. A few snow showers will come through with an upper level wave Tuesday evening. Some snow showers may put down a quick half inch of snow in the hills. Roads could be slippery for travel New Year’s Eve.
Our weather improves for Wednesday and Thursday with seasonable temps, though a gusty breeze will be around New Year’s Day. Sunshine should be out most of Thursday. Our next storm looks to bring mainly rain for the end of the week with temperatures in the 40s Friday and 50s Saturday! We turn breezy and colder Sunday and Monday, but also dry.
