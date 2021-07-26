SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM): Wildfires in southern Canada, around Winnipeg, are producing heavy smoke that has drifted across New England thanks to the jet stream. Hazy/smoky skies will persist this evening and ease tonight.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued for all of western Mass through midnight.
It was a warm day across western Mass with highs hitting upper 80s in the Pioneer Valley. Tonight, under a mainly clear sky, temperatures fall into the low 60s for most with a few upper 50s in the coolest spots.
Tuesday begins sunny with a quick warm up on tap. Temperatures should return to the middle and upper 80s for most. Expect some hazy/smoky skies again in the afternoon along with some increase in clouds. A cold front approaches later in the day, bringing a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms after 4pm. Some storms may become strong to severe with damaging wind gusts.
Any showers or storms diminish Tuesday night and Wednesday looks nicer as the front dips to our south and weak high pressure builds. We will feel a drop in humidity as well as some milder temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s.
Unsettled weather returns Thursday as a warm front lifts northward into New England. Mostly cloudy skies will start the day, then showers and some thunderstorms roll in for the reminder. Humidity will climb and heavy rain may occur, especially within thunderstorms.
Another cold front will drop through early Friday morning, bringing an end to rain and ushering in a pretty nice air mass to end the week. Low humidity, daytime sun and cooler temps at night on tap to start the weekend!
