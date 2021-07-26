SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) We'll see sunshine through a smoky sky this afternoon. It will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80's, but it will become less humid as the day goes on with dew points falling into the upper 50's to near 60. A few clouds will mix in from time to time, but a Northwesterly flow will keep us dry.
Tonight will feature fair skies and cooling temperatures with overnight lows falling into the low to mid 60's.
Tomorrow will be warm and increasingly more humid, out ahead of another front. This will likely bring us a round of showers and storms late in the day tomorrow. Behind this front we dry out on Wednesday. We may start with clouds as it becomes less humid and pleasant with highs in the lower 80's. Rain with showers and storms likely returns on Thursday with cool, humid conditions.
Behind this system a shot of cool, dry refreshing air moves in for Friday, perhaps lasting through the weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.