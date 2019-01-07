SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Tuesday morning from 6am to 1pm Tuesday afternoon for western Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties as well as all of Berkshire county.
We’ve seen a chilly day here in western Mass with below normal temperatures for early January. This evening remains quiet and dry as high pressure passes to our east. Our air is quite dry, so any snow trying to come through before midnight will evaporate before reaching the ground.
Light snow should begin well after midnight and some minor accumulation of an inch or less is possible during the morning commute Tuesday. Temperatures will be climbing slowly through the 20s around sunrise. Roads will become slippery for many during the AM drive-especially in the hills. Some sleet and rain may mix in with scattered showers in the morning. Temperatures should get above freezing everywhere by Noon, allowing for spotty rain showers throughout the rest of the day.
Low pressure will pass overhead on Wednesday, bringing another round of rain and snow through mid-day. Additional accumulation is possible through the Berkshires and hill towns.
A large trough will build over New England over the next several days. Colder temperatures move in from Thursday to early next week with daytime highs falling well below normal by Friday. Low pressure will spin to our northeast Thursday, keeping us blustery and cold. Dry, cold weather is on tap Friday and Saturday, then hits of a coastal storm are brewing for Sunday into Monday. There are a lot of model differences with some keeping this low too far to the East for any impact. We will update daily on storm chances!
