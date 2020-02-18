SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -Snow showers will not last long this afternoon, especially in the lower valley as snow changes to rain. Snow will linger a bit longer north and west, either way accumulations will be minor with no accumulation in greater Springfield, coatings north and west and 1-2 inches in Franklin, western Hampshire and northern Berkshire Counties.
Temperatures will settle into the mid to upper 30's this afternoon. Snow will change to freezing rain in the hill towns where roads will remain slick into the evening commute. This is where temperatures will hover near freezing and where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Temps should creep above freezing this evening as freezing rain changes to plain Rain. Rain will taper off before midnight with between 1/4" to 1/2" of rain fall.
***Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect Until 5pm for the Hilltowns (Western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties***
We'll see partial clearing overnight as the wind picks up out of the Northwest. We should dry out before black ice become too much of an issue so tomorrow morning's commute is looking fine.
A dry stretch of weather starts tomorrow and will likely last through the weekend. Our flow will be from Canada so that will keep us cold but it will also deflect any additional storminess well to our south.
Tomorrow will feature a mixture of sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 30's. A gusty breeze will make it feel like it's in the teens and 20's.
Thursday will be the coldest day of the week as the core of the cold moves in. Temperatures will stay in the 20's. Temperatures Friday morning look to begin in the single digits, then climb back to the low 30s in the afternoon. We will see bright sunshine, but it will be a cold end to the week.
A ridge of high pressure will allow southern New England to warm up over the weekend with highs climbing back into the 40s Saturday and possibly nearing 50 Sunday and Monday. Right now the weekend is looking great for late February!
