SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Light snow fell overnight but has changed to rain in greater Springfield. You may need to brush away coatings of snow in the lower valley. The snow will stick around longer for Franklin County and hills. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for Berkshire county as well as western Hampshire and western Franklin counties until noon. A coating -1" of snow in greater Springfield. 1-3" north and west for the hills and Franklin County. Temperatures will reach near 40 this afternoon so any minor accumulations in greater Springfield will melt away.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled this week with another weak system moving our way tomorrow then a more important storm on Thursday.
Tomorrow will cloudy with rain showers around as this system passes to our south. Temperatures should be mild enough that we don't have to deal with any ice or snow. The bulk of this storm will stay south of the area.
High pressure will supply us with sunny, dry condition on Wednesday with temperatures still running above normal with highs into the lower 40's. Clouds will increase late in the day, ahead of next storm.
This storm looks to track across Southern New England so most of the precipitation will fall as rain. There may be enough cold air at the onset that precipitation may start as a wintry mix but will fall mainly as rain the greater Springfield. Cold, dry air will move in for Friday and the start of the weekend.
