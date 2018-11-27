SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – Low pressure at the surface and in the upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to drift over New England through Wednesday. This low will help to keep moisture around along with clouds, chilly temps and a gusty breeze out of the west. This setup will lead to what we call upslope snow for the Berkshires and western slopes will get accumulation through Wednesday night.
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for tonight through Wednesday night for Berkshire county and western Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties. 2-6 inches of snow is expected with the higher amounts along the western slopes in Berkshire county. Wind gusts may top 35mph as well in these spots.
The valley will remain relatively quiet with mostly cloudy skies overnight and Wednesday. A few flurries or even a brief rain shower may come through as highs near 40 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
Low pressure will exit Wednesday night, bringing an end to Berkshire snow by early Thursday. Some sunshine takes over Thursday and Friday with temps hovering in the upper 30s to low 40s as high pressure builds in. Overnight temps will get colder with less clouds in place and lows return to the 20s.
Some light snow may fall Friday night into Saturday morning, but it doesn’t look like much. A better chance for wet weather arrives Saturday night into Sunday with a storm crossing the US. Since low pressure will pass to our west, it looks like we will see mostly rain with our next storm and highs Sunday could near 50 degrees. Some mixing may occur in the hills at the onset, but Sunday is looking wet for most for now.
- Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Berkshire snow. Lows: 28-33
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few snow showers, breezy. Berkshire snow. Highs: 34-40
- Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 35-42
