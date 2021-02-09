SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - ***A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties Until 10PM ***
***A Winter Weather Advisory remains effect for Berkshire County Until 10PM***
Snow will continue to come down at varying rates of intensity through the rest of the afternoon. Snowfall rates be around 1/2" per hour from time to time, so travel will be difficult with slippery roads and reduced visibility. Snow will taper off around dark, so the evening commute will certainly be challenging.
A widespread 3-6 inches of snow is still likely for most (Closer to 3" in Springfield) Wind will stay fairly light with only a 5 to 10mph breeze, but with temps in the low to mid 20's it will still keep wind chills the teens, even with just a light breeze.
Low pressure will push out-to-sea this evening and skies will clear overnight with temperatures falling back into the teens.
High pressure will build in for tomorrow bringing back sunshine, but it will be blustery and chilly. High temperatures tomorrow stay mainly in the 20's. Springfield might touch 30, but with the higher February sun angle there will be some melting snow and ice.
The end of the week the forecast is still a bit more in question but it is looking more like we will NOT see snow. Two waves of pressure move to the mid-Atlantic Thursday then Friday but it is looking more and more likely they both will slide out-to-sea south of New England. Snow chances are not gone, but much lower. It will stay chilly with highs in the 20's.
The weekend will start dry and cold with some sunshine on Saturday, but another storm potential is looking possible for Saturday night and Sunday of wither snow or a wintry mix!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.