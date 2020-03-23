SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for Berkshire county, western Franklin, western Hampshire and western Hampden counties and a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for eastern Franklin, eastern Hampshire and eastern Hampden counties from 2pm today afternoon until 4am tomorrow morning.
Snow continues this evening with a mix of rain and snow at times in the Pioneer Valley. Snow amounts will end up between 5 and 8 inches in the highest elevations through Berkshire, Franklin and western Hampden and Hampshire Counties. Amounts north of the Pike in the valley will end up around 2-4” and 1-3” is most likely across the Greater Springfield area.
Snow or a rain/snow mix will come to an end overnight with temperatures holding in the lower to middle 30s through sunrise Tuesday. R.ads have stayed mostly wet today, but slippery spots are possible, especially in the hills
Weak high pressure will give us dry weather Tuesday, but patchy clouds will be around much of the day with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Breezes will stay light out of the north and temperatures end up in the 40s to low 50s in the afternoon-allowing for some snow melt.
Our weather pattern remains unsettled this week with more rain chances on the way. After a dry Tuesday, our next storm will be another coastal low that brings a chance for rain to the valley and snow to the higher terrain. New data suggests the storm may track a bit farther to the south, meaning a lot of the heavier precip will miss us here in western Mass. At this point, the storm doesn’t look too bad for us with rain most likely.
Our week ends a bit milder with highs returning to around 50 Thursday and some mid to upper 50s Friday as more sun is possible. The weekend looks to begin dry, but with more clouds and our next chance for rain may arrive Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures staying close to normal for late March.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.