SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties through 7am Tuesday. Winter Storm Warning for Berkshire County through 7am Tuesday.
Our winter storm is entering part 2 now, where on the backside of a nor'easter, we get hit with more snow and gustier wind. It's a tough forecast tonight with bands of snow developing. We may see a setup where narrow bands of heavy snow bring 6+ inches to some spots. Overall, the eastern slopes of the Berkshires will see the most with an additional 6-10" of snow through sunrise Tuesday. Everyone else should see between 3 and 6 inches of new snow though sunrise.
Expect snow-covered, icy roads for Tuesday morning-especially back and secondary roads or any roads that are untreated. The good news-snow will end around sunrise and skies will gradually clear for the afternoon. Sunshine and blustery Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 30s and wind gusts to 30mph at times.
Arloh out enjoying the snow (Submitted by Patricia Lambert)
(Submitted by Kevin Kudla)
These four are out building a snowman! (Submitted by Chanelle Sanches)
The Werner household's first New England snowfall, seen in Rowe! (Submitted photo)
Westfield (Submitted by Morgan Shia)
Mason in Ware enjoying the snow! (Submitted by Melyssa Taylor)
(Submitted by Nichole Rockafellow)
Lillian (3) pulling Douglas (nine months) in a sled in Shutesbury (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Andrew and Emily all bundled and ready to play! (Submitted photo)
Douglas (nine months) enjoying his sled ride (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Roman and his snowman in Ware (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Natalia exploring the snow in Hadley (Submitted by Andrea Elson)
Jayke’s first snow day (Submitted by Courtney Caruso)
Huntington (Submitted by Melissa Werbicki)
Snow in Gill (Submitted photo)
They're from Florida and never played in snow! (Submitted by Lois Rodriguez)
Looking out the window in Granby, CT (Submitted by Carin Impionbato)
Buckland (Submitted by Cat)
(Submitted by Phil Christofori)
Easthampton (Submitted by Melanie Collins)
(Submitted by Chris)
(Submitted photo)
Sampson from Agawam's first winter (Submitted by Maria Classon)
Hunter, Sophia, and Isabella enjoying a snow day! (Submitted by Deborah)
(Submitted by Jamaira)
(Submitted photo)
(Submitted by Jamaira)
Summer with her first snowflake of the year on her nose (Submitted by Fatima Santos)
South Hadley (Submitted by John Bober)
Southwick (Submitted by Courtney Caruso)
Wilbraham (Submitted by Heather Wrisley)
Buddy enjoying the snow in Dalton (Submitted by Cathy Grunow)
Holyoke (Submitted by Daisy Janise Vega)
Kids out enjoying the snow in Holyoke (Submitted by Margaret Lopez)
Heath - approx. 7p Sunday (Submitted by Frank Griffin)
Chicopee (Submitted photo)
Easthampton (Submitted by Brian Lapointe)
Worthington (Submitted by Patricia Nugent)
Submitted by Marco Saraiva
(Submitted by Suzanne)
South Hadley (Submitted by Susan)
Early in the storm in Granby CT (Submitted by Carin Impionbato)
Ludlow (Submitted by Charlene)
Winter's beginning in Westfield (Submitted by Florence Pitoniak)
Quiet weather is back mid-week, but we will continue to battle clouds & cold temperatures. A trough moves overhead, keeping highs in the 30s Wednesday to Friday. More clouds than sun are expected all three days as well. A few upper level disturbances come through with flurry chances. On Friday, a cold front will swing through with a chance for snow showers in the evening. Accumulations look light.
We get hit with another shot of cold air for the weekend with morning temps in the teens and afternoon temps around 30 on Saturday. Arctic high pressure will give us good sunshine, but with mostly clear skies Saturday night, it gets cold with lows well into the teens. A southwesterly flow returns Sunday, helping bring temps back to the upper 30s. Clouds build and rain arrives Monday with highs in the 40s.
