SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Winter Weather Advisories for Franklin, Hampshire & Hampden Counties through 7am Tuesday. Winter Storm Warning for Berkshire County through 7am Tuesday.

Our winter storm is entering part 2 now, where on the backside of a nor'easter, we get hit with more snow and gustier wind. It's a tough forecast tonight with bands of snow developing. We may see a setup where narrow bands of heavy snow bring 6+ inches to some spots. Overall, the eastern slopes of the Berkshires will see the most with an additional 6-10" of snow through sunrise Tuesday. Everyone else should see between 3 and 6 inches of new snow though sunrise.

Expect snow-covered, icy roads for Tuesday morning-especially back and secondary roads or any roads that are untreated. The good news-snow will end around sunrise and skies will gradually clear for the afternoon. Sunshine and blustery Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 30s and wind gusts to 30mph at times.

Quiet weather is back mid-week, but we will continue to battle clouds & cold temperatures. A trough moves overhead, keeping highs in the 30s Wednesday to Friday. More clouds than sun are expected all three days as well. A few upper level disturbances come through with flurry chances. On Friday, a cold front will swing through with a chance for snow showers in the evening. Accumulations look light.

We get hit with another shot of cold air for the weekend with morning temps in the teens and afternoon temps around 30 on Saturday. Arctic high pressure will give us good sunshine, but with mostly clear skies Saturday night, it gets cold with lows well into the teens. A southwesterly flow returns Sunday, helping bring temps back to the upper 30s. Clouds build and rain arrives Monday with highs in the 40s.