SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Round one of snowfall dropped 6-12"+ of snow on western Mass. While the afternoon will be a bit of a lull, the evening and overnight will bring some additional accumulations. This could lead to some slick roads that are untreated.

Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 7 AM Tuesday Morning.

Snow will come down at varying rates of intensity today as low pressure slides south of New England. The area of low pressure will strengthen but the heavy snow will line up east then shift out-to-sea tonight. We can still expect 2-3" in the valley with 3-4" in the hills. Eastern Mass. could see over a half a foot of snow as low pressure wraps cold air into the system on the backside. It will be breezy and cold today too with temps in the low to mid 30s. The breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.

The storm will move away tomorrow as clouds give way to some sunshine. It will be breezy and chilly with highs near 40.

A weak system could bring us some snow shower will little or no accumulation on Wednesday. Cold air will move in behind it with temps in the 20's to near 30 on Thursday. The weekend is looking dry and cold with a moderating trend for the start of next week.