SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Round one of snowfall dropped 6-12"+ of snow on western Mass. While the afternoon will be a bit of a lull, the evening and overnight will bring some additional accumulations. This could lead to some slick roads that are untreated.
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories remain in effect until 7 AM Tuesday Morning.
Snow will come down at varying rates of intensity today as low pressure slides south of New England. The area of low pressure will strengthen but the heavy snow will line up east then shift out-to-sea tonight. We can still expect 2-3" in the valley with 3-4" in the hills. Eastern Mass. could see over a half a foot of snow as low pressure wraps cold air into the system on the backside. It will be breezy and cold today too with temps in the low to mid 30s. The breeze will keep wind chills in the teens and 20s.
The storm will move away tomorrow as clouds give way to some sunshine. It will be breezy and chilly with highs near 40.
Arloh out enjoying the snow (Submitted by Patricia Lambert)
(Submitted by Kevin Kudla)
These four are out building a snowman! (Submitted by Chanelle Sanches)
The Werner household's first New England snowfall, seen in Rowe! (Submitted photo)
Westfield (Submitted by Morgan Shia)
Mason in Ware enjoying the snow! (Submitted by Melyssa Taylor)
(Submitted by Nichole Rockafellow)
Lillian (3) pulling Douglas (nine months) in a sled in Shutesbury (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Andrew and Emily all bundled and ready to play! (Submitted photo)
Douglas (nine months) enjoying his sled ride (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Roman and his snowman in Ware (Submitted by Alicia Richter)
Natalia exploring the snow in Hadley (Submitted by Andrea Elson)
Jayke’s first snow day (Submitted by Courtney Caruso)
Huntington (Submitted by Melissa Werbicki)
Snow in Gill (Submitted photo)
They're from Florida and never played in snow! (Submitted by Lois Rodriguez)
Looking out the window in Granby, CT (Submitted by Carin Impionbato)
Buckland (Submitted by Cat)
(Submitted by Phil Christofori)
Easthampton (Submitted by Melanie Collins)
(Submitted by Chris)
(Submitted photo)
Sampson from Agawam's first winter (Submitted by Maria Classon)
Hunter, Sophia, and Isabella enjoying a snow day! (Submitted by Deborah)
(Submitted by Jamaira)
(Submitted photo)
(Submitted by Jamaira)
Summer with her first snowflake of the year on her nose (Submitted by Fatima Santos)
South Hadley (Submitted by John Bober)
Southwick (Submitted by Courtney Caruso)
Wilbraham (Submitted by Heather Wrisley)
Buddy enjoying the snow in Dalton (Submitted by Cathy Grunow)
Holyoke (Submitted by Daisy Janise Vega)
Kids out enjoying the snow in Holyoke (Submitted by Margaret Lopez)
Heath - approx. 7p Sunday (Submitted by Frank Griffin)
Chicopee (Submitted photo)
Easthampton (Submitted by Brian Lapointe)
Worthington (Submitted by Patricia Nugent)
Submitted by Marco Saraiva
(Submitted by Suzanne)
South Hadley (Submitted by Susan)
Early in the storm in Granby CT (Submitted by Carin Impionbato)
Ludlow (Submitted by Charlene)
Winter's beginning in Westfield (Submitted by Florence Pitoniak)
A weak system could bring us some snow shower will little or no accumulation on Wednesday. Cold air will move in behind it with temps in the 20's to near 30 on Thursday. The weekend is looking dry and cold with a moderating trend for the start of next week.
