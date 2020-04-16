SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A fast moving system is moving through the area this morning and it's bringing some snow! We've seen off and on snow showers with up to 1" on grassy surfaces, mainly in the hills. Snow will end by mid-morning though and the sun will quickly come out.
We end up with another chilly day as high temperatures only make it into the middle and upper 40s with a chilly westerly breeze of 10-25mph. It will be a dry day though with lots of sunshine. It will feel more like March instead of April.
Temperatures will fall into the 20's night thanks to lighter wind and mostly clear skies. Widespread frost is likely tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow starts with sunshine, but clouds increase during the day ahead of next storm system. An area of low pressure will track south of New England Friday night bringing rain and wet snow to Western Mass. Rain will change to all snow and will fall overnight accumulating a couple of inches by Saturday morning! A coating to 2" seems possible in the valley with up to 4" in the higher elevated areas!
Our weekend begins cool and unsettled with some lingering rain and snow showers Saturday morning with highs in the 40's, in the afternoon. Skies will clear out Saturday night and temps return to the 20s for Sunday morning. Sunday looks nice with highs nearing 60 along with lots of sunshine and increasing late-day clouds. A shower or two is possible Sunday night into Monday morning with a passing front, then another few showers may move through late Tuesday. Temperatures look near normal early next week.
(1) comment
Dear Mother Nature,
Can we pleeeeeeeease have some snow?!
Thank you.
