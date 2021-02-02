SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Snow has come to an end with most areas picking up between 8-12" of accumulation with a few spots in the hills up to 16". Conditions will improve this morning with temperatures at or slightly above freezing, but of course be sure to allow for tons of extra time.
Clouds linger today along with a gusty breeze out of the north up to 30 mph. An upper low moving overhead will keep a low risk for a snow shower around much of the day, but overall conditions will be much improved today. Snow showers remain possible tomorrow as well with little to no additional accumulation.
**Having said that, the National Weather Service has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin Counties until 4PM**
We briefly turn milder on Thursday, which looks to be the pick of the week, before a fast moving system brings a swath of precipitation our way on Friday of either snow or rain changing to snow. Accumulations, if any look minor with readings in the 30's. Behind this system we turn colder, but we dry out for the start of the weekend.
There are signs that we could be dealing with another coastal storm Sunday or Sunday night with snow and wind. A long way out, but stay tuned. It as the potential to be significant. This looks to be followed by bitter cold temperatures and wind!
